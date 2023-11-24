Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Whiteside County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Whiteside County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Erie-Prophetstown COOP at Rockridge High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Geneseo, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling High School at Rochelle Township High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
