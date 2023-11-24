Friday's contest features the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) squaring off at State Farm Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 85-58 victory for heavily favored Illinois according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 24.

The game has no line set.

Western Illinois vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Champaign, Illinois

Venue: State Farm Center

Western Illinois vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 85, Western Illinois 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Illinois vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-26.5)

Illinois (-26.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Illinois' record against the spread this season is 1-4-0, and Western Illinois' is 1-3-0. One of the Fighting Illini's games this season have hit the over, and two of the Leathernecks' games have gone over.

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks put up 73.8 points per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 76.0 per contest (280th in college basketball). They have a -11 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Western Illinois grabs 42.2 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 35.0 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.2 boards per game.

Western Illinois knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (246th in college basketball) at a 28.9% rate (299th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc.

Western Illinois has committed 6.0 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.6 (346th in college basketball) while forcing 9.6 (326th in college basketball).

