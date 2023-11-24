The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) will visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Western Illinois vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Western Illinois Stats Insights

The Leathernecks' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (35.1%).

Western Illinois has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.1% from the field.

The Leathernecks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.

The Leathernecks average 13.8 more points per game (73.8) than the Fighting Illini allow (60).

Western Illinois is 2-2 when it scores more than 60 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Western Illinois put up 80.4 points per game last season, 14.3 more than it averaged on the road (66.1).

The Leathernecks conceded fewer points at home (72.7 per game) than on the road (74) last season.

At home, Western Illinois made 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Western Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (26.3%).

