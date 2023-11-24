The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) will visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Western Illinois vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Leathernecks' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (35.1%).
  • Western Illinois has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.1% from the field.
  • The Leathernecks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.
  • The Leathernecks average 13.8 more points per game (73.8) than the Fighting Illini allow (60).
  • Western Illinois is 2-2 when it scores more than 60 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Western Illinois put up 80.4 points per game last season, 14.3 more than it averaged on the road (66.1).
  • The Leathernecks conceded fewer points at home (72.7 per game) than on the road (74) last season.
  • At home, Western Illinois made 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Western Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (26.3%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Saint Ambrose W 94-59 Western Hall
11/17/2023 Southern W 88-80 Western Hall
11/21/2023 @ Valparaiso L 73-66 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/24/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/27/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
11/30/2023 Hannibal-La Grange - Western Hall

