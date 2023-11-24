How to Watch Western Illinois vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) will visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Western Illinois vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Western Illinois Stats Insights
- The Leathernecks' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (35.1%).
- Western Illinois has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.1% from the field.
- The Leathernecks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.
- The Leathernecks average 13.8 more points per game (73.8) than the Fighting Illini allow (60).
- Western Illinois is 2-2 when it scores more than 60 points.
Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Western Illinois put up 80.4 points per game last season, 14.3 more than it averaged on the road (66.1).
- The Leathernecks conceded fewer points at home (72.7 per game) than on the road (74) last season.
- At home, Western Illinois made 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Western Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (26.3%).
Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Saint Ambrose
|W 94-59
|Western Hall
|11/17/2023
|Southern
|W 88-80
|Western Hall
|11/21/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 73-66
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/30/2023
|Hannibal-La Grange
|-
|Western Hall
