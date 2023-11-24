The Week 13 college football schedule features six games involving teams from the Big Ten. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers 12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans 7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Wolverines 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)

