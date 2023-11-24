Week 13 Big 12 Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
College football Week 13 action includes seven games featuring Big 12 teams. Keep reading to get up-to-date the top performers and results.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 13 Big 12 Results
Oklahoma 69 TCU 45
- Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 65.5
Oklahoma Leaders
- Passing: Dillon Gabriel (24-for-38, 400 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk (22 ATT, 130 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Drake Stoops (14 TAR, 12 REC, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
TCU Leaders
- Passing: Josh Hoover (32-for-58, 344 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Emani Bailey (21 ATT, 150 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: JoJo Earle (6 TAR, 4 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma
|TCU
|607
|Total Yards
|520
|400
|Passing Yards
|344
|207
|Rushing Yards
|176
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 13 Big 12 Games
Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 7 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-14.5)
Houston Cougars at UCF Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-14)
BYU Cougars at No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma State (-16.5)
West Virginia Mountaineers at Baylor Bears
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: West Virginia (-10.5)
Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-7)
Iowa State Cyclones at No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-10)
