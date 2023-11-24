As we enter Week 13 of the college football season, there are nine games involving teams from the ACC on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Miami Hurricanes at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Syracuse Orange 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 The CW Virginia Tech Hokies at Virginia Cavaliers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) North Carolina Tar Heels at NC State Wolfpack 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

