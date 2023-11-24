Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you reside in Vermilion County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armstrong High School at Hoopeston Area High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paris High School at Schlarman Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
