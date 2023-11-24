The UIC Flames (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center as just 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 129.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Middle Tennessee -2.5 129.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flames Betting Records & Stats

UIC combined with its opponent to score more than 129.5 points in 22 of 28 games last season.

The Flames had a 138.8-point average over/under in their outings last year, 9.3 more points than the point total for this game.

Against the spread, the Flames were 15-13-0 last season.

UIC won two, or 9.5%, of the 21 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Flames were at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline 19 times, losing each of those contests.

The Flames have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 129.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 129.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 19 65.5% 70.1 137.3 67.8 139.4 137.1 UIC 22 78.6% 67.2 137.3 71.6 139.4 138.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UIC Insights & Trends

The Flames' 67.2 points per game last year were only 0.6 fewer points than the 67.8 the Blue Raiders allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, UIC went 7-4 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 15-14-0 7-5 17-12-0 UIC 15-13-0 8-12 15-13-0

UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee UIC 12-2 Home Record 7-8 3-11 Away Record 3-11 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.1 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.