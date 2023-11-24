UIC vs. Middle Tennessee November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The UIC Flames (0-1) face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
UIC Top Players (2022-23)
- Jace Carter: 16.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Toby Okani: 11 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Trevante Anderson: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Filip: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 7.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Middle Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)
- DeAndre Dishman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Teafale Lenard: 8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Camryn Weston: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eli Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elias King: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|294th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|70.1
|210th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|104th
|8
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
