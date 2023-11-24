The UIC Flames (0-1) face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

UIC Top Players (2022-23)

Jace Carter: 16.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Toby Okani: 11 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

11 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Trevante Anderson: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Filip: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Jackson: 7.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Middle Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

DeAndre Dishman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Teafale Lenard: 8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Camryn Weston: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Eli Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Elias King: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UIC Rank UIC AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank 294th 67.2 Points Scored 70.1 210th 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 67.8 105th 335th 28.3 Rebounds 30.6 251st 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 104th 8 3pt Made 6.9 229th 163rd 13.2 Assists 10.8 333rd 224th 12.3 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

