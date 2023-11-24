The UIC Flames (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. UIC matchup.

UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline UIC Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-2.5) 129.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-2.5) 130.5 -154 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)

UIC went 15-13-0 ATS last year.

The Flames were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 20 times last season, and covered the spread in eight of those games.

Middle Tennessee put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

Blue Raiders games went over the point total 17 out of 29 times last season.

UIC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 UIC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

