How to Watch UIC vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UIC Flames (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Evansville vs Chattanooga (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Toledo vs Indiana State (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Belmont vs Monmouth (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames shot at a 41.6% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Blue Raiders averaged.
- UIC went 7-4 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Blue Raiders ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Flames ranked 328th.
- The Flames scored just 0.6 fewer points per game last year (67.2) than the Blue Raiders gave up (67.8).
- UIC went 9-5 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.
UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UIC scored 4.4 more points per game at home (68.5) than away (64.1).
- At home, the Flames conceded 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.5.
- UIC drained more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.7) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (33.0%).
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Little Rock
|W 86-71
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|W 72-67
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/19/2023
|Aurora
|W 99-48
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/24/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
