The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This game is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

This season, the Aggies have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Owls' opponents have knocked down.

Texas A&M has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Aggies are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 101st.

The Aggies put up 12.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Owls give up (66.5).

Texas A&M has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls shot at a 46.6% rate from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.

Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.

The Owls scored 11.3 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).

Florida Atlantic had a 19-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M averaged 73.1 points per game last season at home, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged in road games (73.7).

In 2022-23, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.

In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was well balanced at home and away from home last year, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% mark on the road.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 75.9.

The Owls conceded 64.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 on the road.

At home, Florida Atlantic knocked down 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena 11/23/2023 Penn State W 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule