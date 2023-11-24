Seth Jones will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs face off at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Looking to wager on Jones' props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Seth Jones vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Jones Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Jones has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 25:26 on the ice per game.

Jones has yet to score a goal this year through 17 games played.

In seven of 17 games this season, Jones has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Jones has an assist in seven of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Jones' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 42.6% chance of Jones having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jones Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 58 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 17 Games 3 7 Points 1 0 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

