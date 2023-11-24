Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Sangamon County, Illinois today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lutheran High School - Springfield at Triopia Co-Op
- Game Time: 2:50 PM CT on November 24
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-City High School at Litchfield High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillips High School at Lanphier High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Quincy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delavan High School at Auburn High School - Auburn
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mac High School at New Berlin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- Conference: Sangamo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.