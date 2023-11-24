Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rock Island County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Rock Island County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Limestone Community High School at Moline High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Island High School at Little Village High School
- Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Port Byron, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United Township High School at Ogden International
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moline High School at Wells High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at United Township High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dyett High School at Rock Island High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
