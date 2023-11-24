The Chicago Bulls (5-11) visit the Toronto Raptors (7-8) after losing four straight road games. The Raptors are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TSN and NBCS-CHI

TSN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Bulls vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 115 - Bulls 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (- 4.5)

Raptors (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-7.6)

Raptors (-7.6) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.5

The Raptors have covered more often than the Bulls this season, putting up an ATS record of 8-7-0, compared to the 5-11-0 record of the Bulls.

Toronto and Chicago cover the same percentage of spreads this year (33.3%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Friday's line (Raps as favorites by 4.5 or more and Bulls as underdogs by 4.5 or more).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Toronto does it better (53.3% of the time) than Chicago (43.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Bulls are 2-5, while the Raptors are 4-1 as moneyline favorites.

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bulls are the second-worst squad in the league (106.4 points per game). Defensively, they are 10th (111.3 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Chicago is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.2 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds conceded (46.9 per game).

The Bulls are worst in the NBA in assists (21.9 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Chicago is second-best in the league in committing them (11.6 per game). It is eighth in forcing them (14.9 per game).

With 11.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.4% from downtown, the Bulls are 20th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

