Will Philipp Kurashev Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 24?
On Friday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Philipp Kurashev going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kurashev stats and insights
- In four of 11 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Kurashev averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 58 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.