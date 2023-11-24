Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Peoria County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Limestone Community High School at Moline High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeville High School at Brimfield High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Brimfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmwood Jr Sr High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixon High School at Illinois Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Chillicothe, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richwoods High School at Thornton Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wells High School at Dunlap High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
