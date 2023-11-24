Northern Illinois vs. Radford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Friday's contest that pits the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) versus the Radford Highlanders (2-4) at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Northern Illinois. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.
The Huskies came out on top in their last game 77-60 against Lindenwood (MO) on Tuesday.
Northern Illinois vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico
Northern Illinois vs. Radford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Illinois 64, Radford 62
Northern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Huskies had a -27 scoring differential last season, putting up 70.7 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and allowing 71.5 (326th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Northern Illinois put up 70.4 points per game in MAC action, and 70.7 overall.
- The Huskies scored more points at home (73.9 per game) than on the road (68.3) last season.
- At home, Northern Illinois gave up 68.6 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 72.5.
