Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prop bets for Foligno are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nick Foligno vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Foligno has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 17:27 on the ice per game.

Foligno has a goal in two of 17 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Foligno has a point in six of 17 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 17 games this season, Foligno has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Foligno hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Foligno having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Foligno Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 58 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 17 Games 4 9 Points 1 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

