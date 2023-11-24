Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Morgan County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lutheran High School - Springfield at Triopia Co-Op

Game Time: 2:50 PM CT on November 24

2:50 PM CT on November 24 Location: New Berlin, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Triopia High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 24

3:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Concord, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Routt Catholic High School at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24

6:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: New Berlin, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion High School at Jacksonville High School