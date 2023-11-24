Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Morgan County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lutheran High School - Springfield at Triopia Co-Op
- Game Time: 2:50 PM CT on November 24
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Triopia High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Concord, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Routt Catholic High School at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
