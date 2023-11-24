Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Montgomery County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Montgomery County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meridian High School - Macon at Lincolnwood High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-City High School at Litchfield High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
