Based on our computer projection model, the Missouri Tigers will defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks when the two teams come together at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Friday, November 24, which kicks off at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Missouri vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (-8.5) Toss Up (55.5) Missouri 36, Arkansas 18

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Predictions

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Missouri vs. Arkansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 7-3-0.

Missouri has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

This year, six of the Tigers' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 0.9 more than the average point total for Missouri games this season.

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

When it has played as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year, Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread.

Six of the Razorbacks' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The average total in Arkansas games this year is four less points than the point total of 55.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 32.8 23.1 32.9 22.1 32.3 24 Arkansas 27.7 26.1 28.7 22 27.8 30.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.