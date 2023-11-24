Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
McHenry County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeton High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marengo High School at Ottawa Township High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.