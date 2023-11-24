Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Macoupin County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Mac High School at New Berlin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- Conference: Sangamo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
