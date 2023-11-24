Macon County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lutheran School Association High School at Cerro Gordo High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24

1:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Cerro Gordo, IL

Cerro Gordo, IL Conference: Lincoln Prairie

Lincoln Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian High School - Macon at Lincolnwood High School