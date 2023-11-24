There is high school basketball action in LaSalle County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oak Forest High School at Streator Township High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24

2:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marengo High School at Ottawa Township High School