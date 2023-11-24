Will Kevin Korchinski Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 24?
On Friday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Kevin Korchinski going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Korchinski stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Korchinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (three shots).
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Korchinski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:07
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
