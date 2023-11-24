Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Kendall County, Illinois today? We have what you need below.

Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Plano High School at LaSalle-Peru High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Ottawa, IL
  • Conference: Interstate Eight
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinsdale Central High School at Oswego High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Oswego, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oswego High School

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Oswego, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oswego East High School at Neuqua Valley High School

  • Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Oswego, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

