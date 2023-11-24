Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Kendall County, Illinois today? We have what you need below.
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plano High School at LaSalle-Peru High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinsdale Central High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oswego East High School at Neuqua Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
