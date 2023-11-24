Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Kendall County, Illinois today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Plano High School at LaSalle-Peru High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24

1:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinsdale Central High School at Oswego High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

2:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oswego High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24

2:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oswego East High School at Neuqua Valley High School