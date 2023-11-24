Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - November 24
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Kane County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampshire High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rockton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Geneva, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Aurora High School at Fenwick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
