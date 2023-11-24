Friday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) at State Farm Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-58 and heavily favors Illinois to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Champaign, Illinois

Venue: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 85, Western Illinois 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Western Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-26.5)

Illinois (-26.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Illinois is 1-4-0 against the spread, while Western Illinois' ATS record this season is 1-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Fighting Illini are 1-4-0 and the Leathernecks are 2-2-0.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini's +83 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.6 points per game (167th in college basketball) while giving up 60 per outing (22nd in college basketball).

Illinois wins the rebound battle by 11.2 boards on average. It records 44 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.8 per outing.

Illinois makes three more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.8 (141st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.8.

The Fighting Illini's 94.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 193rd in college basketball, and the 73.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 11th in college basketball.

Illinois loses the turnover battle by five per game, committing 13.2 (259th in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.2.

