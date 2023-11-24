The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) will look to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at State Farm Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Western Illinois matchup.

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Illinois (-25.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Illinois (-25.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Betting Trends

Illinois has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Fighting Illini games has gone over the point total.

Western Illinois has covered once in four games with a spread this season.

Leathernecks games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Illinois is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (27th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (32nd).

Illinois has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

