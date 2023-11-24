The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) will try to break a three-game road losing streak at the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Leathernecks have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Illinois has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the fourth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks rank ninth.

The Fighting Illini put up only 0.6 more points per game (76.6) than the Leathernecks give up (76.0).

Illinois is 3-0 when scoring more than 76.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Illinois performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in road games.

The Fighting Illini ceded 62.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.8).

Illinois sunk 8.0 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule