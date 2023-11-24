The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) will try to break a three-game road losing streak at the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Leathernecks have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Illinois has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the fourth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks rank ninth.
  • The Fighting Illini put up only 0.6 more points per game (76.6) than the Leathernecks give up (76.0).
  • Illinois is 3-0 when scoring more than 76.0 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Illinois performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in road games.
  • The Fighting Illini ceded 62.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.8).
  • Illinois sunk 8.0 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Marquette L 71-64 State Farm Center
11/17/2023 Valparaiso W 87-64 State Farm Center
11/19/2023 Southern W 88-60 State Farm Center
11/24/2023 Western Illinois - State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic - Madison Square Garden

