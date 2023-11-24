Illinois vs. Western Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) after losing three straight road games. The Fighting Illini are double-digit favorites by 25.5 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Illinois vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Illinois
|-25.5
|140.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois Betting Records & Stats
- In two games this season, Illinois and its opponents have combined to total more than 140.5 points.
- The average total in Illinois' games this season is 136.6, 3.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Fighting Illini are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Western Illinois sports a 1-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 1-4-0 mark from Illinois.
Illinois vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|2
|40%
|76.6
|150.4
|60.0
|136
|145.9
|Western Illinois
|3
|75%
|73.8
|150.4
|76.0
|136
|143.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Illinois Insights & Trends
- The Fighting Illini average only 0.6 more points per game (76.6) than the Leathernecks give up (76.0).
- Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 76.0 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Illinois vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|1-4-0
|1-2
|1-4-0
|Western Illinois
|1-3-0
|0-0
|2-2-0
Illinois vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Western Illinois
|15-2
|Home Record
|10-4
|3-7
|Away Record
|5-9
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|70.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.1
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.