The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) after losing three straight road games. The Fighting Illini are double-digit favorites by 25.5 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -25.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Illinois and its opponents have combined to total more than 140.5 points.

The average total in Illinois' games this season is 136.6, 3.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Fighting Illini are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Western Illinois sports a 1-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 1-4-0 mark from Illinois.

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 2 40% 76.6 150.4 60.0 136 145.9 Western Illinois 3 75% 73.8 150.4 76.0 136 143.3

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

The Fighting Illini average only 0.6 more points per game (76.6) than the Leathernecks give up (76.0).

Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 76.0 points.

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 1-4-0 1-2 1-4-0 Western Illinois 1-3-0 0-0 2-2-0

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Western Illinois 15-2 Home Record 10-4 3-7 Away Record 5-9 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

