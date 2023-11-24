Illinois vs. Western Illinois November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) will face the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.
Illinois vs. Western Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Western Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Trenton Massner: 19.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jesiah West: 9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Alec Rosner: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vuk Stevanic: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quinlan Bennett: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Illinois vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois Rank
|Illinois AVG
|Western Illinois AVG
|Western Illinois Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|73.0
|144th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|248th
|24th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
