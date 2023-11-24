Friday's game between the Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-4) at University Credit Union Pavilion has a projected final score of 80-74 based on our computer prediction, with Illinois State taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 24.

The Redbirds head into this contest after an 89-51 victory over Saint Francis (IL) on Sunday.

Illinois State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Illinois State vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 80, UT Arlington 74

Illinois State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Redbirds had a +210 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They put up 68.8 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and allowed 62.4 per outing to rank 118th in college basketball.

Illinois State's offense was more productive in MVC games last year, averaging 71.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.8 PPG.

The Redbirds averaged 71.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

Defensively Illinois State was better in home games last year, giving up 61.5 points per game, compared to 62.4 in road games.

