Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ford County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Ford County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lexington High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.