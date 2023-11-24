Friday's game that pits the Nicholls Colonels (3-2) against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Grand Canyon University Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-63 in favor of Nicholls, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Panthers claimed a 75-62 win against Valparaiso.

Eastern Illinois vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Eastern Illinois vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls 73, Eastern Illinois 63

Other OVC Predictions

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game last season with a +198 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) and gave up 61.2 per contest (88th in college basketball).

In OVC action, Eastern Illinois averaged 1.3 fewer points (66.8) than overall (68.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Panthers scored 70.7 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 65.6.

Eastern Illinois conceded 61.1 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.

