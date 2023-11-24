Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in DuPage County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hinsdale Central High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naperville North High School at Guilford High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oswego East High School at Neuqua Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
