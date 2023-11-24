The Chicago Bulls, with DeMar DeRozan, face off versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

DeRozan, in his previous game (November 22 loss against the Thunder), posted 25 points, six assists and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for DeRozan, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.3 21.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.0 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.7 PRA -- 28.9 28.7 PR -- 24.4 24



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Raptors

DeRozan has taken 16.5 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 17.4% and 17.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Bulls average the third-most possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Raptors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Raptors have allowed 113.2 points per contest, which is 15th-best in the league.

The Raptors concede 43.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the league.

Allowing 25.5 assists per game, the Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 41 33 4 3 1 1 4

