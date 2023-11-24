Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in DeKalb County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandwich High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.