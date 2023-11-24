Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Witt County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in De Witt County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
De Witt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton High School at Mt. Pulaski High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
