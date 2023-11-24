Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Cook County, Illinois this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Kenwood Academy High School at St. Rita High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Laurence High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Downers Grove North High School at Mount Carmel High School - Chicago
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola Academy at Lincoln-Way East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
