Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Cook County, Illinois this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Kenwood Academy High School at St. Rita High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24

10:00 AM CT on November 24 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Laurence High School at Rochester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Downers Grove North High School at Mount Carmel High School - Chicago

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25

4:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola Academy at Lincoln-Way East High School