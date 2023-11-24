There is high school basketball action in Cook County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 23

12:00 AM CT on November 23 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver Military Academy at St. Rita High School

Game Time: 10:55 AM CT on November 24

10:55 AM CT on November 24 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Island High School at Little Village High School

Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on November 24

12:55 PM CT on November 24 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

United Township High School at Ogden International

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

2:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on November 24

1:30 PM MT on November 24 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Forest High School at Streator Township High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24

2:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver Military Academy at Dyett High School

Game Time: 2:55 PM CT on November 24

2:55 PM CT on November 24 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL Conference: Chicago Public - White South

Chicago Public - White South How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 24

3:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Moline High School at Wells High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 24

3:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Away Team at Marshall High School - Chicago

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24

4:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Antioch High School at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24

5:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillips High School at Lanphier High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24

5:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Quincy, IL

Quincy, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

O'Fallon High School at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 24

5:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Rita High School at Little Village High School

Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on November 24

5:50 PM CT on November 24 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Chicago High School at Pekin High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24

6:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Pekin, IL

Pekin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Quincy Senior High School at Tinley Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Quincy, IL

Quincy, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Richwoods High School at Thornton Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

LaSalle-Peru High School at Oak Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Aurora High School at Fenwick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dyett High School at Rock Island High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 24

7:20 PM CT on November 24 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wells High School at Dunlap High School