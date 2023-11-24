Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Cook County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 23
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver Military Academy at St. Rita High School
- Game Time: 10:55 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Island High School at Little Village High School
- Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United Township High School at Ogden International
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on November 24
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Forest High School at Streator Township High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver Military Academy at Dyett High School
- Game Time: 2:55 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public - White South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moline High School at Wells High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Away Team at Marshall High School - Chicago
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Antioch High School at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillips High School at Lanphier High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Quincy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O'Fallon High School at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Rita High School at Little Village High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Chicago High School at Pekin High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Pekin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy Senior High School at Tinley Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Quincy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richwoods High School at Thornton Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaSalle-Peru High School at Oak Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Aurora High School at Fenwick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dyett High School at Rock Island High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wells High School at Dunlap High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
