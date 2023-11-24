Connor Bedard will be among those on the ice Friday when his Chicago Blackhawks play the Toronto Maple Leafs at United Center. Looking to wager on Bedard's props? Here is some information to help you.

Connor Bedard vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Bedard has averaged 19:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

In eight of 17 games this year Bedard has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 12 of 17 games this season, Bedard has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Bedard has an assist in five of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Bedard goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Bedard has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 17 Games 1 16 Points 0 10 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

