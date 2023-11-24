How to Watch the Chicago State vs. Cleveland State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (0-7) will look to break a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Chicago State vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars average 20.0 fewer points per game (47.3) than the Vikings give up to opponents (67.3).
- The Vikings average 79.5 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 87.4 the Cougars give up.
- Chicago State has a 0-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.5 points.
- This season the Vikings are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Cougars concede.
- The Cougars make 30.6% of their shots from the field, 11.6% lower than the Vikings' defensive field-goal percentage.
Chicago State Leaders
- Josie Hill: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 40.4 FG%
- Jacia Cunningham: 9.3 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Tae'lor Willard: 10.0 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Ana Haklicka: 5.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Taylor Norris: 4.1 PTS, 27.0 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 80-57
|FAU Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 113-35
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|UMKC
|L 77-46
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/25/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.