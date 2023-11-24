The Chicago State Cougars (0-7) will look to break a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Chicago State vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars average 20.0 fewer points per game (47.3) than the Vikings give up to opponents (67.3).
  • The Vikings average 79.5 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 87.4 the Cougars give up.
  • Chicago State has a 0-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.5 points.
  • This season the Vikings are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Cougars concede.
  • The Cougars make 30.6% of their shots from the field, 11.6% lower than the Vikings' defensive field-goal percentage.

Chicago State Leaders

  • Josie Hill: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 40.4 FG%
  • Jacia Cunningham: 9.3 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
  • Tae'lor Willard: 10.0 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
  • Ana Haklicka: 5.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
  • Taylor Norris: 4.1 PTS, 27.0 FG%

Chicago State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Florida Atlantic L 80-57 FAU Arena
11/21/2023 @ Notre Dame L 113-35 Purcell Pavilion
11/22/2023 UMKC L 77-46 Woodling Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
11/25/2023 Austin Peay - Woodling Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Evansville - Jones Convocation Center

