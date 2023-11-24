Friday's game that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) versus the Chicago State Cougars (0-7) at Wolstein Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-58 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Cougars enter this matchup following a 77-46 loss to UMKC on Wednesday.

Chicago State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 83, Chicago State 58

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

This season, the Cougars are winless against D1 teams.

The Cougars have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Chicago State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 40.4 FG%

6.7 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 40.4 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 9.3 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Tae'lor Willard: 10 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

10 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Ana Haklicka: 5.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

5.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Taylor Norris: 4.1 PTS, 27 FG%

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 47.3 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while giving up 87.4 per outing (354th in college basketball). They have a -281 scoring differential and have been outscored by 40.1 points per game.

