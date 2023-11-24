Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bureau County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Bureau County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Bureau County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeton High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pontiac Township High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
