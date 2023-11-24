The Chicago Bulls (5-11) will look to break a four-game road slide when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (7-8) on November 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Networks

Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Chicago is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Bulls are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.

The Bulls average 6.8 fewer points per game (106.4) than the Raptors give up (113.2).

When it scores more than 113.2 points, Chicago is 2-1.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls score 107.2 points per game, two more than on the road (105.2). On defense they concede 108.7 points per game at home, seven less than away (115.7).

In 2023-24 Chicago is giving up seven fewer points per game at home (108.7) than away (115.7).

This season the Bulls are collecting more assists at home (22.3 per game) than away (21.3).

Bulls Injuries