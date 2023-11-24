How to Watch the Bulls vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (5-11) will look to break a four-game road slide when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (7-8) on November 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info
|Raptors vs Bulls Injury Report
|Raptors vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Raptors vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Raptors vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Raptors vs Bulls Prediction
|Raptors vs Bulls Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Chicago is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.
- The Bulls average 6.8 fewer points per game (106.4) than the Raptors give up (113.2).
- When it scores more than 113.2 points, Chicago is 2-1.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Bulls score 107.2 points per game, two more than on the road (105.2). On defense they concede 108.7 points per game at home, seven less than away (115.7).
- In 2023-24 Chicago is giving up seven fewer points per game at home (108.7) than away (115.7).
- This season the Bulls are collecting more assists at home (22.3 per game) than away (21.3).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|Questionable
|Foot
|Coby White
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.