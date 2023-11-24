Ahead of a game against the Toronto Raptors (7-8), the Chicago Bulls (5-11) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 at Scotiabank Arena.

The Bulls dropped their last outing 116-102 against the Thunder on Wednesday. DeMar DeRozan's team-leading 25 points paced the Bulls in the losing effort.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21.3 5 3.3

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory), Thaddeus Young: Out (Illness), Precious Achiuwa: Out (Knee)

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and NBCS-CHI

TSN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

